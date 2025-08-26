The production of Eugene O’Neill’s play is directed by Thomas Kail.

Tony nominees Tom Sturridge and Brian d’Arcy James will join Emmy Award winner and five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) in the cast of St. Ann’s new production of Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Anna Christie, directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton).

Performances take place November 25-February 1, 2026, at St. Ann’s Warehouse, with opening night scheduled for December 11.

Sturridge (Sea Wall/A Life, Orphans) will play Mat Burke, replacing Mike Faist, who withdrew from the production. James (Days of Wine and Roses, Into the Woods) will play Chris Christopherson.

The award-winning design team includes movement and fight choreographer Steven Hoggett (Black Watch, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), scenic designers Christine Jones (Spring Awakening) and Brett J. Banakis, costume designer Paul Tazewell (Death Becomes Her), lighting designer Natasha Katz (Long Day’s Journey into Night), and Emmy-winning, Academy Award-nominated composer Nicholas Britell (Succession, Andor), whose original music for Anna Christie is his first theatrical score.

Additional casting will be announced soon.