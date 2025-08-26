Tony Nominee Willy Falk to Lead Cast of Truman vs. Israel Off-Broadway

Greenhouse Theater Center’s world premiere off-Broadway production of Truman vs. Israel: Abzug and the Undressing of Truman, a new play by William Spatz about a little-known political clash behind the creation of Israel, will run October 9-January 4, 2026, with an official opening night on October 16, at the Theater at St. Clement’s.

Randy White directs a cast of four, led by Tony Award nominee Willy Falk (Miss Saigon) as Truman and Sasha Eden as Bella Abzug, with Matt Caplan (Rent) as Don Muller and Mark Lotito (Jersey Boys) as Eddie.

President Harry S. Truman’s unlikely rise to power led to the founding of Israel and Truman vs. Israel shows how Truman faces trailblazing lawyer Bella Abzug, as the truth behind one of his most consequential decisions comes to light.

The production features set design by Lauren Helpern and lighting design by Tyler Micoleau.