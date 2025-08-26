TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Tony Nominee Willy Falk to Lead Cast of Truman vs. Israel Off-Broadway

The cast also includes Sasha Eden, Matt Caplan, and Mark Lotito.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

August 26, 2025

Willy Falk
Willy Falk

Greenhouse Theater Center’s world premiere off-Broadway production of Truman vs. Israel: Abzug and the Undressing of Truman, a new play by William Spatz about a little-known political clash behind the creation of Israel, will run October 9-January 4, 2026, with an official opening night on October 16, at the Theater at St. Clement’s.

Randy White directs a cast of four, led by Tony Award nominee Willy Falk (Miss Saigon) as Truman and Sasha Eden as Bella Abzug, with Matt Caplan (Rent) as Don Muller and Mark Lotito (Jersey Boys) as Eddie.

President Harry S. Truman’s unlikely rise to power led to the founding of Israel and Truman vs. Israel shows how Truman faces trailblazing lawyer Bella Abzug, as the truth behind one of his most consequential decisions comes to light.

The production features set design by Lauren Helpern and lighting design by Tyler Micoleau.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Renée Elise Goldsberry and Lin Manuel Miranda (Courtesy of AURA Entertainment)

Watch the Trailer for the Renée Elise Goldsberry Documentary Satisfied

The film will be released in US theaters September 30-October 2.