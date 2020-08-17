The Hate U Give Star Amandla Stenberg Joins Dear Evan Hansen Film Cast

The Hate U Give star Amandla Stenberg will play Alana in the upcoming Universal film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Stenberg will join a cast that is expected to include original Tony-winning star Ben Platt in the title role, as well as Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe.

According to published reports, the role has been expanded for the film, and Stenberg will co-compose a new song for her character with writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Steven Levenson will pen the script from his original stage version, with Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) directing. Music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Platt's father, producer Marc Platt, and Adam Siegel will produce through Marc Platt Productions. Pasek and Paul are executive producing.

With a Tony-winning score by Pasek and Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."