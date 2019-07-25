Stephen Sondheim Joins Raúl Esparza, Brandon Uranowitz at Opening of Road Show

The Encores! Off-Center production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Road Show, directed and choreographed by Will Davis, opened on July 24. The musical is the final production of the 2019 Encores! Off-Center series and concludes City Center's 75th Anniversary Season.

Raúl Esparza plays Wilson Mizner.

(© Tricia Baron)

With music direction by James Moore, Road Show tells the somewhat true story of the Mizner brothers who inherit a small fortune at the turn of the 20th Century and set out to grab their piece of the American Dream in a country where anything seems possible.

Brandon Uranowitz and Jin Ha play lovers Addison Mizner and Hollis Bessemer.

(© Tricia Baron)

The production stars Chuck Cooper (Papa Mizner), Raúl Esparza (Wilson Mizner), Jin Ha (Hollis Bessemer), Mary Beth Peil (Mama Mizner), and Brandon Uranowitz (Addison Mizner).

Shereen Pimentel, Sharone Sayegh, Rheaume Crenshaw, and Marina Kondo.

(© Tricia Baron)

The ensemble includes Brandon Contreras, Rheaume Crenshaw, Daniel Edwards, Marina Kondo, Jay Lusteck, Liz McCartney, Matt Moisey, Shereen Pimentel, Sharone Sayegh, and Vishal Vaidya.

Jay Lusteck, Vishal Vaidya, Will Davis, Matt Moisey, and Brandon Contreras.

(© Tricia Baron)

Following the matinee on Saturday, July 27, members of the cast and creative team will participate in a talkback onstage.