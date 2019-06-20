See Jonathan Cake Rehearse Coriolanus at Free Shakespeare in the Park

The Public Theater has released rehearsal photos from its upcoming free Shakespeare in the Park production of Coriolanus, running from July 16-August 11 at the Delacorte Theater.

Jonathan Cake in rehearsal for Coriolanus.

(© Joan Marcus)

The production is described as follows: "Coriolanus, the Bard's blistering drama about a general voted into power by a populace hungry for change, and the unraveling that follows, returns for the first time since 1979. Daniel Sullivan directs a modern-day version of this riveting epic of democracy and demagoguery."

Louis Cancelmi and Jonathan Cake star in the production.

(© Joan Marcus)

The cast of Coriolanus will feature Jonathan Cake as Caius Martius Coriolanus, alongside Teagle F. Bougere (Menenius Agrippa), Kate Burton (Volumnia), Louis Cancelmi (Tullus Aufidius), Gregory Connors (ensemble), Darryl Gene Daughtry, Jr. (ensemble), Biko Eisen-Martin (ensemble), Bree Elrod (ensemble), Christopher Ghaffari (Titus Lartius), Enid Graham (Junius Brutus), Christopher Ryan Grant (ensemble), Emeka Guindo (Young Martius), Jonathan Hadary (Sicinius Velutus), Suzannah Herschkowitz (ensemble), Thomas Kopache (First Senator), Tyler La Marr (ensemble), L'Oreál Lampley (ensemble), Jack LeGoff (ensemble), Louis Reyes McWilliams (ensemble), Max Gordon Moore (First Citizen), Maria Mukuka (ensemble), Tom Nelis (Cominius), Nneka Okafor (Virgilia), Sebastian Roy (ensemble), Ali Skamangas (ensemble), and Amelia Workman (Valeria).

Jonathan Cake and Suzannah Herschkowitz rehearse.

(© Joan Marcus)

The production will have scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Jessica Paz, music composition by Dan Moses Schreier, and fight direction by Steve Rankin.