What's Streaming? Watch a Workshop of the Planned Revival of The Secret Garden

Here's a look at some of the big events streaming soon.

Broadway on Demand will stream a workshop of a planned Broadway revival of the musical The Secret Garden, directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, May 6-9. The stream is dedicated to Rebecca Luker, who originated the role of Lily. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Dramatists Guild Foundation and the Actors Fund. For an additional donation, viewers can join a live stream interview with Norman and Simon, as well as a post-show party and Q&A with Carlyle. To find out how to watch on Broadway on Demand, click here.



Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster leads an all-star concert from New York City Center, streaming through May 31. Foster will be joined in Bring Me to Light by Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Tony nominees Raúl Esparza and Joaquina Kalukango, and Wren Rivera. Buy tickets for the event now. And you can watch an excerpt from the concert here.

Roundabout Theatre Company's Tony-nominated production of The Importance of Being Earnest will stream May 1-31. Directed by and starring Tony Award nominee Brian Bedford in his final stage performance, The Importance of Being Earnest features the original Broadway company performing Oscar Wilde's comedic masterpiece. To get access, click here.

A Noise Within is streaming An Iliad by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare now through May 16. Julia Rodriguez-Elliott directs. The lone witness of an ancient and ravaged Trojan battlefield weaves a tale of tragedy and triumph, with an enduring love for every victim of war. The Poet, an eternal being tasked with a passionate examination of deadly conflict, grapples with grief and dualities of victory and loss, power and fragility, heroism and hubris in an unforgettable modern take on Homer's classic. For tickets and more information, click here.

Khris Davis in The Royale

Lincoln Center Theater streams its 2016 archival recording of Marco Ramirez's The Royale, directed by Rachel Chavkin, through May 16 for free via Broadway On Demand. Those looking for access can register on the Lincoln Center Theater website. Ramirez's drama is inspired by the life of Jack Johnson, the first Black heavyweight world champion. The production opened at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on March 7, 2016, with a cast made up of McKinley Belcher III, Khris Davis, Montego Glover, John Lavelle, and Clarke Peters.

Hershey Felder will star as Sergei Rachmaninoff in the world premiere of Anna & Sergei — Live From Florence on May 16 at 8pm ET. Taking place as a memory play in the house in which the Russian Rachmaninoff died in Beverly Hills, this is the story of a very strange meeting between Rachmaninoff and Anna Anderson, the woman who claimed to be the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty, the Princess Anastasia. Featuring Rachmaninoff's most beloved melodies and music. Purchase includes the live stream and a week of ON DEMAND viewing access to the recording of the live stream (through May 23). For tickets and more information, click here.

Lisa Ramirez stars in a solo adaptation of T.S. Eliot's The Waste Land through May 19. The performance will be performed live in the parking lot of the Oakland Theater at FLAX art & design in Oakland, California, at 8pm, Wednesday to Sunday, through May 16. The performance will also stream on demand through May 19. Tickets for the on-demand streaming can be purchased here.

NAATCO presents an all-Asian American cast to deliver the enduring messages of Thornton Wilder's Our Town: that the eternal exists in the everyday, that knowing true joy and happiness comes from taking the time to look and listen. The work will be presented online one night only, May 19, at 8pm ET. During this divisive time in our country, NAATCO's Our Town reflects and emphasizes the kinship among people of disparate cultures. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lucinda Coxon's Herding Cats will be made simultaneously accessible online to audiences across the globe via Stellar and in-person in London at Soho Theatre May 19–22. Herding Cats is a chillingly funny play about a generation negotiating intimacy and independence in the 21st century. For tickets, more information, and access to the show's $10 lottery, click here.

Joe Morton and Sally Murphy

Joe Morton and Sally Murphy will star in a streaming production of Cornelius Eady's Brutal Imagination, available May 20-June 3 via the Vineyard Theatre. Morton and Murphy starred in the original 2001 production of the drama, which is based on Eady's poem cycle about the 1994 case of Susan Smith, a white woman from South Carolina who claimed that a Black man had kidnapped her children. An FBI search ensued until Smith confessed that the man did not exist and she had, in fact, drowned her kids. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lisa Banes and Jordan Boatman starred in the off-Broadway debut of Eleanor Burgess's The Niceties. They reprise their roles for this virtual presentation.

Starting May 27, Manhattan Theatre Club in association with The Huntington will present the virtual premiere of Eleanor Burgess's The Niceties, starring original off-Broadway cast members Lisa Banes and Jordan Boatman. The show is free and will be available until June 13. Viewers can sign up to see it here.

Sleep Squad is a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience that turns your home into a rocket ship to launch kids into their dreams. Featuring brand-new, unique, kid-driven comedy and music from the Story Pirates that you can't see or hear anywhere else, this world premiere on-demand production creates a new kind of bedtime ritual for kids ages 4-12. Sleep Squad stars Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as the Dream Queen, who guides adventurers through three different enchanting virtual experiences, adapted from stories written by real kids. Check out the trailer and buy tickets above.

