Rodgers and Hammerstein Goes Pop Album, With Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Park, and More, to Be Released

Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals will release the new album R&H Goes Pop!, featuring contemporary takes on Rodgers and Hammerstein classics, digitally on Friday, March 26.

R&H Goes Pop! features the brightest Broadway stars performing and honoring the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog with unique and inventive takes, ranging from pop and rock to R&B and country.

The 15-track album features "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" (Jeremy Jordan), "Shall We Dance?" (Ariana DeBose), "Some Enchanted Evening" (Andy Mientus), "It Feels Good" (Lilli Cooper), "Something Wonderful" (Gavin Creel), "Lonely Room" (Rebecca Naomi Jones), "This Nearly Was Mine" (Ryan McCartan), "The Next Ten Minutes Ago" (Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes), "The Surrey With the Fringe on Top" (Ali Stroker), "Younger Than Springtime" (Derek Klena), "Something Good" (Katrina Lenk), "We Kiss in a Shadow" (Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle), "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" (Santino Fontana), "Do-Re-Mi" (Ashley Park), and "The Sweetest Sounds" (Kyle Selig).

Preorder R&H Goes Pop! here.