Pulitzer Prize Board Postpones Announcements of Winners Until June





The Pulitzer Prize Board has postponed the announcement of the 2021 Journalism, Books, Drama, and Music award winners. It will now take place online at Pulitzer.org on June 11 at 1pm. The announcement was originally scheduled to take place on April 19.

"Like nearly everyone in America, we at the Pulitzer Board are eager to get off our screens and gather again in person. We are looking forward to the chance this year for the 18 members of the Board to meet safely and give each entry the intense consideration and spirited debate it deserves," said Board co-chairs Stephen Engelberg, editor-in-chief of ProPublica, and Aminda Marqués González, vice president and executive editor at Simon & Schuster's adult trade publishing imprint.

Full-length dramas by American authors that opened in the United States between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, are eligible. Because of the challenges presented by the pandemic, eligible entries may also include plays that were postponed or canceled, as well as plays produced and performed online, outside, or in site-specific locations.

The annual awards luncheon at Columbia University has also been postponed. Details of a fall celebratory reception for winners will be announced at a later date.

Last year's winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama was Michael R. Jackson for his musical A Strange Loop.