PBS to Air Making of Fiddler on the Roof Documentary Later This Month

PBS will air Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles, a documentary about the creation and history of Fiddler on the Roof, on Friday, November 13, at 9pm (check local listings).

Directed by Max Lewkowicz and written by Lewkowicz and Valerie Thomas, the 2019 documentary explores the origin story of the beloved musical, and its creative roots in early 1960s New York.

Featured throughout the documentary are interviews with book writer Joseph Stein, lyricist Sheldon Harnick and producer Harold Prince, as well as original cast member Austin Pendleton, past Tevyes Chaim Topol, Harvey Fierstein, and Danny Burstein, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish director Joel Grey, theater maker Lin-Manuel Miranda, and authors Fran Lebowitz, Calvin Trillin, and Nathan Englander.

The film airs as part of PBS's Great Performances: Broadway's Best series, which will also include One Man, Two Guvnors on Friday, November 6.