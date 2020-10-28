PBS to Broadcast James Corden in One Man, Two Guvnors This November

PBS will present the broadcast premiere of the National Theatre's One Man, Two Guvnors, starring Tony winner James Corden.

Presented as part of Thirteen's Great Performances series, the taped production will be presented on Friday, November 6, at 9pm (check local listings). Nicholas Hytner directs Richard Bean's comedy, which is based on Carlo Goldoni's The Servant of Two Masters, and features songs by Grant Olding. It centers on Francis Henshall, who agrees to work for a local gangster as well as a criminal in hiding, both of whom are linked in a tangled web of schemes and romantic associations, which Francis cannot keep straight.

Corden won the 2012 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Francis Henshall. He is joined in the 2011 taping by nine leading company members from that original production: Oliver Chris as Stanley Stubbers, Jemima Rooper as Rachel Crabbe, Tom Edden as Alfie, Martyn Ellis as Harry Dangle, Trevor Laird as Lloyd Boateng, Claire Lams as Pauline Clench, Fred Ridgeway as Charlie Clench, Daniel Rigby as Alan Dangle, Suzie Toase as Dolly, David Benson as Gareth, and an ensemble made up of Polly Conway, Jolyon Dixon, Derek Elroy, David Hunter, Paul Lancaster, Gareth Mason, and Claire Thomson. Benjamin Brooker, Richard Coughlan, and Philip James join Olding in the band.

The creative team includes Mark Thompson (set and costumes), Cal McCrystal (physical comedy director), Mark Henderson (lights), Paul Arditti (sound), Kate Waters (fight direction), and Adam Penford (choreography). Robin Lough directs for the screen.