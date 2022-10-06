Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan to Lead The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window Revival

Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan will star in the first major New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Anne Kauffman.

Performances will begin on February 4 at the Harvey Theater at Brooklyn Academy of Music, with opening set for February 23. The work premiered on Broadway in October 1964, just shy of three months before Hansberry's death at the age of 34 from pancreatic cancer. Kauffman first directed the play in 2016 at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago.

Isaac and Brosnahan will play Sidney and Iris Brustein, a couple "fighting to see if their marriage—with all its crackling wit, passion, and petty cruelty—will be the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals."

Full casting and additional information will be announced in the coming months.