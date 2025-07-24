TheaterMania Logo white orange
Fauda's Itzik Cohen to Play Tevye in Alliance Theatre Fiddler on the Roof

Debbie Gravitte will be his Golde.

| Atlanta |

July 24, 2025

Israeli actor Itzik Cohen (Fauda) will play Tevye in the Alliance Theatre and Atlanta Opera’s coproduction of FIddler on the Roof, September 4-October 5.

Joinin Cohen is Tony winner Debbie Gravitte, who will play Golde. Costarring are Deborah Bowman as Grandma Tzeitel/Shandel, Joanna Daniels as Yente, Kylie Dickinson as The Fiddler, Coby Getzug as Motel, Maya Jacobson as Chava, Eli Mayer as Fyedka, Mia Pinero as Hodel, Oliver Prose as Perchik, Jeremy Radin as Lazar Wolf, Amanda Fallon Smith as Tzeitel, and Rabbi Ron Segal as the Rabbi.

Tomer Zvulun is the director, with Or Matias as music director. Alexander Lisiyansky serves as scenic designer, with Vita Tzykun designing costumes. Thomas C. Hase is lighting designer, and Dan Moses Schreier is the sound designer. Chloe Treat choreographs, with Nicholas Hussong designing projections and Lindsey Ewing leading wig and makeup design. 

Fiddler on the Roof is based on the stories of Sholem Aleichem, by special permission of Arnold Perl. The book is by Joseph Stein, and the score is by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnicl.

