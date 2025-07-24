Fauda's Itzik Cohen to Play Tevye in Alliance Theatre Fiddler on the Roof

Israeli actor Itzik Cohen (Fauda) will play Tevye in the Alliance Theatre and Atlanta Opera’s coproduction of FIddler on the Roof, September 4-October 5.

Joinin Cohen is Tony winner Debbie Gravitte, who will play Golde. Costarring are Deborah Bowman as Grandma Tzeitel/Shandel, Joanna Daniels as Yente, Kylie Dickinson as The Fiddler, Coby Getzug as Motel, Maya Jacobson as Chava, Eli Mayer as Fyedka, Mia Pinero as Hodel, Oliver Prose as Perchik, Jeremy Radin as Lazar Wolf, Amanda Fallon Smith as Tzeitel, and Rabbi Ron Segal as the Rabbi.