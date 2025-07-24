Elena Shaddow, Andrew Leeds to Star in She Loves Me at Bucks County Playhouse

The production will also feature Kate Rockwell and Clyde Voce.

Bucks County Playhouse will present She Loves Me, directed and choreographed by Denis Jones, August 15-September 14.

She Loves Me features a book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. The musical is based on the Parfumerie by Miklos Laszio.

Leading the cast are Broadway favorites Elena Shaddow as Amalia Balash and Andrew Leeds as Georg Nowack. They will be joined by Kate Rockwell as Ilona Ritter and Clyde Voce as Steven Kodaly.

The cast also features Phillip Hoffman as Mr. Maraczek, Kennedy Kanagawa as Arpad Laszlo, Brian Ray Norris as Ladislav Sipos, and Patrick Richwood as the Headwaiter. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Lizz Picini, Nigel Jamal Hall, Nik Hagen, Sissy Bell, Liam Johnson, Candice Hatakeyama, Wyatt Slone, and Stella Schwartz.

She Loves Me will have scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Gregory Gale, hair and wigs by J. Jared Janas, lighting by Kirk Bookman, and sound design by Ien DeNio. Jacob Carll is music director. Dane Urban is production stage manager.