TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Elena Shaddow, Andrew Leeds to Star in She Loves Me at Bucks County Playhouse

The production will also feature Kate Rockwell and Clyde Voce.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Pennsylvania |

July 24, 2025

Elena Shaddow
Elena Shaddow
(© Nessie Nankivell)

Bucks County Playhouse will present She Loves Me, directed and choreographed by Denis Jones, August 15-September 14.

She Loves Me features a book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. The musical is based on the Parfumerie by Miklos Laszio.

Leading the cast are Broadway favorites Elena Shaddow as Amalia Balash and Andrew Leeds as Georg Nowack. They will be joined by Kate Rockwell as Ilona Ritter and Clyde Voce as Steven Kodaly.

The cast also features Phillip Hoffman as Mr. Maraczek, Kennedy Kanagawa as Arpad Laszlo, Brian Ray Norris as Ladislav Sipos, and Patrick Richwood as the Headwaiter. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Lizz Picini, Nigel Jamal Hall, Nik Hagen, Sissy Bell, Liam Johnson, Candice Hatakeyama, Wyatt Slone, and Stella Schwartz.

She Loves Me will have scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Gregory Gale, hair and wigs by J. Jared Janas, lighting by Kirk Bookman, and sound design by Ien DeNio. Jacob Carll is music director. Dane Urban is production stage manager.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 07 24 113333

Watch Manoel Felciano and Ashley Pérez Sing "The Hidden Sky" From Out of Myself—Songs of Peter Foley

The new album, featuring, Kate Baldwin, Melissa Errico, and Jason Gotay, will stream July 25.