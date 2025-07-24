TheaterMania Logo white orange
Nate Corddry, Mia Barron Set for Eureka Day at Pasadena Playhouse

Jonathan Spector’s Tony-winning comedy runs this fall.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Los Angeles |

July 24, 2025

The company of Eureka Day
(handout image)

Pasadena Playhouse has set the cast for its production of Jonathan Spector’s 2025 Tony Award-winning satire Eureka Day, running September 10-October 5 under Teddy Bergman’s direction.

The cast of Eureka Day includes Mia Barron as Suzanne, Cherise Boothe as Carina, Camille Chen as Meiko, Nate Corddry as Eli, and Rick Holmes as Don.

The creative team includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Denitsa Bliznakova (costumes), Elizabeth Harper (lighting), John Nobori (sound), and David Bengali (projections).

In Eureka Day, when a mumps outbreak hits a progressive private school in Berkeley, the well-meaning PTA descends into full-blown chaos trying to create a perfectly inclusive vaccination policy.

