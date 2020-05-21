Original Cast Album: Company Documentary to Stream in June on Criterion Channel

D.A. Pennebaker's long-unavailable documentary film Original Cast Album: Company will stream internationally starting Monday, June 15, on the Criterion Channel.

The Criterion Channel describes the legendary documentary as follows: "When Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking concept musical Company opened on Broadway in 1970, it was an immediate triumph. Shortly thereafter, the actors, musicians, and Sondheim assembled to record the original cast album in a grueling, nearly nineteen-hour session that tested the talents of all involved — including Elaine Stritch, who pushed herself to the limit to record what would become her iconic version of "The Ladies Who Lunch." With raw immediacy, Pennebaker and his crew document the explosive energy and creative intensity that go into capturing the lightning-in-a-bottle magic of live performance."

The release will include a new conversation with the stars and creative team behind Original Cast Album: Co-Op, the recent Documentary Now! parody of the Pennebaker film. Scheduled to take part are John Mulaney, Seth Meyers, Richard Kind, Paula Pell, Alex Brightman and Renée Elise Goldsberry, plus director Alex Buono and composer Eli Bolin.