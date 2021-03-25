NYC Reveals Plan to Reopen Broadway, Including Testing and Vaccination Sites for Theater Workers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced the beginnings of a plan to get Broadway and off-Broadway reopened by this fall.

In the coming weeks, New York City will open dedicated Covid-19 vaccination sites on Broadway for the theater industry, with a mobile vaccination unit dedicated to off-Broadway workers. These sites will be staffed by veteran theater industry workers.

Additionally, the city is developing plans with the Broadway community to manage crowds before and after shows, and will open pop-up Covid testing sites in the area of the major theaters. De Blasio is now calling upon New York State to issue guidelines for theater workers in terms of mask usage, and how to use proof of vaccination or negative testing to ensure that everyone can return to work and that crowds can return in the fall.

Among the artists who took part in the mayor's press conference were Tony winner André De Shields and Broadway vet Telly Leung.

Further details about the plan will be announced in the coming weeks. "We will move heaven and earth to bring Broadway back," de Blasio said.