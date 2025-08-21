Sherie Rene Scott Will Be Kristin Chenoweth's Standby in The Queen of Versailles

Tony nominee Sherie Rene Scott (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Everyday Rapture) will join the company of The Queen of Versailles as the standby for the role of Jackie Siegel for certain performances only, which will be announced at a later date.

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth will play the role of Jackie Siegel eight times a week unless otherwise announced. Performances start on October 8 at the St. James Theatre, with opening night scheduled for Sunday, November 9.

In addition to Chenoweth, the cast features Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus) as David Siegel, with Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa (Hairspray) as John, Greg Hildreth (Company) as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as Debbie, and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as Victoria. The company will also include Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Jake Bentley Young. .

Based on Lauren Greenfield’s documentary film and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, The Queen of Versailles features music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino. The musical is directed by Tony winner Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending) with music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant.

The creative team also includes scenic and video designer Dane Laffrey, costume designer Christian Cowan, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Peter Hylenski, hair and wig designer Cookie Jordan, and orchestrator John Clancy.