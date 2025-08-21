TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Cast Announced for Bedlam's Are the Bennet Girls OK?, Based on Pride and Prejudice

The cast includes Edoardo Benzoni, Masha Breeze, Caroline Campos, Caroline Grogan, Violeta Picayo, Deychen Volino-Gyetsa, Shayvawn Webster, Elyse Steingold, and Zuzanna Szadkowski.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

August 21, 2025

Zuzanna Szadkowski
Zuzanna Szadkowski
(© David Gordon)

Bedlam has announced the cast and creative team of its world premiere of Emily Breeze’s Are the Bennet Girls OK?, adapted from Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen and staged by Bedlam’s artistic director Eric Tucker. Performances start September 14, with an opening set for October 5, at West End Theatre.

Breeze’s play focuses the narrative on the relationships between the Bennet women and brings the text and themes up to date. The play re-centers its women characters in its casting by having each woman actor play a different role and one actor embody all of Pride and Prejudice’s men.

The cast is Edoardo Benzoni as Men, Masha Breeze as Mary, Caroline Campos as Georgiana, Caroline Grogan (Arcadia) as Lydia, Violeta Picayo (The Medium) as Kitty, Deychen Volino-Gyetsa (The Assasination of Julius Caesar) as Charlotte, Shayvawn Webster (Julius Caesar/Caesar and Cleopatra) as Jane, Elyse Steingold as Lizzie, and Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl) as Mrs. Bennet.

The creative team includes choreographer Susannah Millonzi, scenic designer John McDermott, associate scenic and props designer Buffy Cardoza, costume designer Mariah Anzaldo Hale, lighting designers Eric Southern and Cheyenne Sykes, and sound designer Eric Tucker.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Kiss of the Spider Woman poster

Watch the Trailer for Kiss of the Spider Woman Starring Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna, and Tonatiuh

The movie will be released in theaters on October 10.