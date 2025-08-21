Cast Announced for Bedlam's Are the Bennet Girls OK?, Based on Pride and Prejudice

Bedlam has announced the cast and creative team of its world premiere of Emily Breeze’s Are the Bennet Girls OK?, adapted from Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen and staged by Bedlam’s artistic director Eric Tucker. Performances start September 14, with an opening set for October 5, at West End Theatre.

Breeze’s play focuses the narrative on the relationships between the Bennet women and brings the text and themes up to date. The play re-centers its women characters in its casting by having each woman actor play a different role and one actor embody all of Pride and Prejudice’s men.

The cast is Edoardo Benzoni as Men, Masha Breeze as Mary, Caroline Campos as Georgiana, Caroline Grogan (Arcadia) as Lydia, Violeta Picayo (The Medium) as Kitty, Deychen Volino-Gyetsa (The Assasination of Julius Caesar) as Charlotte, Shayvawn Webster (Julius Caesar/Caesar and Cleopatra) as Jane, Elyse Steingold as Lizzie, and Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl) as Mrs. Bennet.

The creative team includes choreographer Susannah Millonzi, scenic designer John McDermott, associate scenic and props designer Buffy Cardoza, costume designer Mariah Anzaldo Hale, lighting designers Eric Southern and Cheyenne Sykes, and sound designer Eric Tucker.