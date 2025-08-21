New Musicals for High Schools by Joe Iconis, Kait Kerrigan, and More Now Available for Licensing

Concord Theatricals released its Commissioned Musical Collection, with five new musicals available for licensing.

Concord Theatricals has announced the release of its Commissioned Musical Collection, with five new musicals for high schools now available for licensing.

The collection includes Dreamland by Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square) and Chris Miller (Tuck Everlasting); Ernxst, or the Importance of Being by Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby), Bree Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones), and Justin Elizabeth Sayre (The Meeting of the International Order of Sodomites); Family Album: Teen Edition by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and John Simpkins (The Jonathan Larson Project); Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood: The Musical by Adam Szymkowicz (Incendiary) and Masi Asare (Paradise Square); and True Crime Frankenstein by Matt Cox (Puffs) and Eli Bolin (John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch).

Since 2019, Concord Theatricals has invested in the creation of a series of shows made exclusively for high school students. The Commissioned Musicals Collection began with a partnership with the Educational Theatre Association.

