New Casting Announced for North American Tour of Six

Casting has been announced for the 2025-26 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Six. The company will begin performances September 25 at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven.

The cast includes Emma Elizabeth Smith as Catherine of Aragon, Nella Cole (The Illusionists) as Anne Boleyn, Kelly Denice Taylor (Six on Broadway) as Jane Seymour, Hailey Alexis Lewis (Disney’s Zombies) as Anna of Cleves, Alizé Cruz (Bat Out of Hell) as Katherine Howard, and Tasia Jungbauer (Moulin Rouge!) as Catherine Parr, with alternates Anna Hertel, Carlina Parker, Abigail Sparrow, and Annaliese Wilbur.

The Aragon and Boleyn North American tours of Six have played 1,805 performances across North America to date. The Boleyn Tour launched in Las Vegas in September, 2022 and has tour dates scheduled through summer, 2026. The Broadway production opened in 2021 and is still running at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Telling the stories of the six wives of Henry VIII, Six features a book and Tony-winning score by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes scenic designer Emma Bailey, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Tim Deiling, and sound designer Paul Gatehouse. The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and US music supervision by Roberta Duchak.

