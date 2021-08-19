Joe Iconis and More Join Premiere Episodes of New Musicals of Tomorrow Podcast

New York Theatre Barn, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the launch of its new podcast, The Musicals of Tomorrow, which will explore new musicals through conversations with the shows' writers and creative teams.

The premiere podcast is available today exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and can be found wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. The Musicals of Tomorrow will then premiere new episodes on the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Hosts Joe Barros and Jen Sandler will talk with musical-theater writers and their creative teams and explore each original musical's intention, content, and journey — all unique to the storytellers who created them.

The podcast will premiere with three episodes featuring Joe Iconis's Love in Hate Nation; Rob Rokicki and Sarah Beth Pfeifer's Experience Marianas; Joriah Kwamé and Lauren M. Gunderson's Little Miss Perfect; Kate Leonard and Daniel Merzlufft's House Rules; Paulo K Tiról and Noam Shapiro's On This Side of the World; and Jonathan Karpinos, John McGrew, and Joseph Varca's The Village of Vale.

Future episodes will include shows by well-known and emerging musical theater writers including Kirsten Childs (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin), Hunter Bell ([title of show]), Jeff Bowen ([title of show]), Masi Asare (Paradise Square), Jaime Cepero (NBC's SMASH), Daniel and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo), and more.

To access the Musicals of Tomorrow podcast, click here.