Netflix's Soundtrack Will Offer Exclusive Panel at BroadwayCon 2020

Joshua Safran and the cast and creative team members from his Netflix series Soundtrack will offer an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the new musical series at BroadwayCon 2020 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3pm. Tickets are now on sale.

Soundtrack, from creator Joshua Safran (Gossip Girl, Smash), is a musical drama that explores the love stories connecting a diverse group of Angelenos, told through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds. Soundtrack, which began streaming on Netflix on December 18, stars Callie Hernandez, Paul James, Madeleine Stowe, Campbell Scott, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Jenna Dewan, Megan Ferguson, Jahmil French, and Christina Milian.

BroadwayCon will be held from January 24-26, 2020, at the Hilton Midtown, where Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows will gather to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theater.

