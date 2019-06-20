Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks to Star in Waiting for Godot

Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks will star in Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot as part of Theatre for a New Audience's 2019-20 season. The production will run April 25, 2020-May 24, 2020, at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center.

The company's season will kick off September 21-October 6 with the American premiere of Why? Written and directed by Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne, the production will feature Kathryn Hunter, Marcello Magni, and Hayley Carmichael. Hunter will also play the title role in Shakespeare's Timon of Athens, running January 11, 2020-February 9, 2020 under the direction of Simon Godwin.

María Irene Fornés's seminal Fefu and Her Friends will be revived November 16-December 8, with Lileana Blain-Cruz serving as director. Will Eno's Gnit, an adaptation of Peer Gynt, will run March 7-29, 2020, under the direction of Eno's frequent collaborator Oliver Butler.

Additional information about each production is still to be announced.