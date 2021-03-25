8 Shows to Watch: Matthew Bourne's Romeo & Juliet, Two Starry Thanksgiving Plays, and More

From Broadway to off-Broadway, from music to magic, TheaterMania Streaming offers you the best live-streams and videos on demand in the world of performing arts. For more information, click here and watch the trailer below:

THIS WEEKEND

1. New York City Center is presenting a streaming festival of ballets by choreographer Matthew Bourne, running through April 4. Tickets are $15 per production, with a package including the full lineup for $50. The last of the series is Romeo and Juliet, featuring a score by Prokofiev, available March 26-April 4. It will remain on demand for 10 days. For tickets to Romeo and Juliet, click here.

Maulik Pancholy

(© Tricia Baron)

2. Maulik Pancholy will star in George Street Playhouse's streaming production of Becky Mode's solo show Fully Committed, available March 23-April 11. Fully Committed is based on characters created by Mode and original star Mark Setlock. Pancholy will play more than 40 characters in the work, which follows a day in the life of Sam, a reservation-line receptionist at one of New York's trendiest restaurants. For tickets and more information, click here.

3. Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana will stream as a benefit for the Actors Fund March 25-28. The pre-recorded presentation will feature Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott as Reverend Shannon, Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad as Maxine, Roberta Maxwell as Miss Fellowes, Tony nominee, Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Austin Pendleton as Nonno, Jean Lichty as Hannah, with Keith Randolph Smith as Jake, Carmen Berkeley as Charlotte, Eliud Kauffman as Hank, Julio Macias as Pancho, Stephanie Schmiderer as Frau Fahrenkopf, Bradley James Tejeda as Pedro, and John Hans Tester as Herr Fahrenkopf. Tickets range from $15-$250. To purchase tickets and learn more, click here.

Bobby Cannavale, Keanu Reeves, Heidi Schreck, and Alia Shawkat in The Thanksgiving Play

(image via Broadway's Best Shows)

4. Bobby Cannavale, Keanu Reeves, Heidi Schreck, and Alia Shawkat will star in a streaming production of Larissa FastHorse's The Thanksgiving Play, airing March 25 at 8pm ET. The comedy will be directed by Leigh Silverman. In FastHorse's satire, "a troupe of terminally 'woke' teaching artists scramble to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month." Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Actors Fund. On demand playback is available with all tickets through March 29. For tickets and more information, click here.

Kathryn Hahn, Audra McDonald, and Alia Shawkat

(© Tristan Fuge/David Gordon/Tricia Baron)

5. The second season of the Spotlight on Plays reading series will begin streaming on March 25. The lineup of plays includes The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse (March 25); Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous by Pearl Cleage (April 9); Watch on the Rhine by Lillian Hellman; Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy; Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl; The Baltimore Waltz by Paula Vogel; and The Sisters Rosensweig by Wendy Wasserstein. Actors scheduled to take part include Debbie Allen, Ellen Burstyn, Bobby Cannavale, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Kline, Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad, Keanu Reeves, Heidi Schreck, Alia Shawkat, Heather Alicia Simms, and Alicia Stith. For tickets and more information, click here.

6. Maestra Music will hold its first annual concert event on March 29 at 8pm, with an interactive pre-show beginning at 7pm. Directed by Kate Baldwin and produced by Baldwin, Georgia Stitt, and Laura Ivey, Amplify 2021 is hosted by Brooks Ashmanskas and Andréa Burns. This eclectic concert will feature stories, conversations and musical performances from Ashley Park, Nikki M. James, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tanya Birl, Kenita Miller, Shelley Thomas, Eva Noblezada, and Reeve Carney, along with appearances from Anais Mitchell, Kirsten Childs, Helen Park, Rona Siddiqui, Britt Bonney, Kristy Norter, Dionne McClain-Freeney, Meg Zervoulis, Kat Sherrell, Nicole Rebolledo, Maestra founder Georgia Stitt, and a special appearance by Bernadette Peters. For tickets and more information, click here.

7. Irish Repertory Theatre will stream The Aran Islands: A Performance on Screen March 16-28. The play by J.M. Synge is a haunting and visceral experience built around "a hypnotic performance" by Brendan Conroy, one of Ireland's finest actors, as he captures the spirit of Synge in Joe O'Bryne's theatrical adaptation. Tickets are free, but donations are welcome. For tickets and more information, click here.

Adrian Zmed, Sandy Duncan, Didi Conn, and Don Most in Middletown

(image via the Strand Theatre)

8. Middletown, a new play by Dan Clancy, is currently streaming through April 4. The production stars Didi Conn (Grease), Sandy Duncan (My One and Only), Adrian Zmed (T.J. Hooker), and Don Most (Happy Days). The play is presented as a reading, with the actors standing at four podiums with scripts. Middletown tells the story of two couples, Peg and Tom, and Dotty and Don, as they "endure the roller coaster of life together in this exhilarating and universal depiction of love, life, and friendship." For tickets, click here.

ON THE HORIZON

On March 31 at 4pm, MT Shorts' will stream High School Zoomsical, a hilarious and heartfelt love-letter to the theater community that brings a little levity and a whole lotta jazz hands, when Patti Peters, a reformed choir nerd with mild social anxiety is unwillingly thrust into a blast from her past when the Reighdell High School 10-year class reunion goes (sung) "VIRUTAAAL." It stars Ryann Redmond, Alan Wiggins, Kay Brown, Matthew Curiano, and a company of 50-plus members from Broadway and beyond. To watch, click here, and check out the trailer above.

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color's next event aimed at providing opportunity, education, and vital industry connections for stage managers of color will be held virtually on March 31, 6pm-8pm ET, and will offer stage managers of color the unique opportunity to connect directly with industry professionals who are in positions to share advice and personalized counsel and – crucially – to hire. Attendance is free, and interested candidates must register here by 5pm ET on March 27. Participation is capped at 100. Panelists will be provided with the résumés of all confirmed participants in advance of the event and will engage directly with attendees in small break-out groups.

Patrice Johnson Chevannes and David Harbour

(© David Gordon)

American Conservatory Theatre has announced casting for its upcoming filmed reading of Alice Childress's Trouble in Mind, directed by Awoye Timpo and streaming on demand March 29-April 4. The company will be led by Patrice Johnson Chevannes, alongside David Harbour as Al Manners, Lauren Spencer as Millie Davis, Anthony Fusco as Bill O'Wray, Kadeem Ali Harris as John Nevins, Dakin Matthews as Henry, Steven Anthony Jones as Sheldon Forrester, Eliza Kaye as Judy Sears, and Johnny Rice as Eddie Fenton. Childress's masterpiece would have been the first play by a Black woman produced on Broadway if she had agreed to the producers' demands that she soften its message. For tickets and more information, click here.

Jenn Colella and Jay Armstrong Johnson

(© Tricia Baron/David Gordon)

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has announced casting for its 2021 Broadway Backwards benefit, streaming for free March 30-April 3. In this virtual production, Jay Armstrong Johnson will star as an isolated New Yorker who dreams a fantastical journey guided by a late-night television host, portrayed by Jenn Colella. This year's streaming event also includes a special opening number featuring Stephanie J. Block, Deborah Cox, and Lea Salonga, plus performances and appearances by Matt Bomer, Darren Criss, Ariana DeBose, Robin De Jesús, Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Henry, Cherry Jones, Kelli O'Hara, and Jim Parsons. More of this year's special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, click here.

The Lorax

(image provided by the Old Vic Theatre)

London's Old Vic Theatre will present a live-streaming production of Dr. Seuss's The Lorax for six performances only, April 14-17. Adapted for the stage by David Greig, with a score by Charlie Fink, The Lorax will star Jamael Westman as the Once-ler, with Audrey Brisson, David Ricardo-Pearce, and Ben Thompson as the Lorax. Richard Katz, Melanie La Barrie, and Silas Wyatt-Barke round out the cast. The show chronicles the plight of the environment and focuses around a confrontation between the Lorax, who speaks for the trees, and the Once-ler, who causes destruction. For tickets and more information, click here.

Alice Childress

(image provided by Roundabout Theatre Company)

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the launch of the Refocus Project, a multiyear effort to elevate rarely produced dramas by formerly marginalized theatrical voices to the forefront of the American theatrical canon. The centerpiece of the Refocus Project is a series of play readings, with the first season spotlighting historically overlooked Black dramatists from the 20th century. In association with Black Theater United, the readings will include Rachel by Angelina Weld Grimké (April 23), Home by Samm-Art Williams (April 30), I Gotta Get Home by Shirley Graham Du Bois (May 7), Spunk by Zora Neale Hurston (May 14), and Wine in the Wilderness by Alice Childress (May 21). The readings are free, with all suggested donations supporting Black Theatre United. For more information, click here.

A scene from Rock of Ages at New World Stages.

(image provided by the production)

Veteran cast members from across the world will come together to celebrate the 30th-longest-running show in Broadway history on April 24 with the live Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert. Featuring a "supergroup" cast, the show will include live performances of the greatest hits of the 1980, with performances at the Rock of Ages Hollywood stage at the Bourbon Room and in New York City. For more information on the show's streaming platform, click here.

Rebecca Luker

(© Tristan Fuge)

The nonprofit organization Target ALS will host a one-night-only concert tribute to Rebecca Luker on May 4, at 7:30pm. The fundraiser, titled Becca, will feature Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Michael Cerveris, Victoria Clark, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Howard McGillin, Norm Lewis, Kelli O'Hara, and Sally Wilfert. Tickets are $20 with 100 percent of sales sales and donations benefiting ALS research. For to find out more and to purchase tickets, click here.

CURRENTLY RUNNING

Sleep Squad is a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience that turns your home into a rocket ship to launch kids into their dreams. Featuring brand-new, unique, kid-driven comedy and music from the Story Pirates that you can't see or hear anywhere else, this world premiere on-demand production creates a new kind of bedtime ritual for kids ages 4-12. Sleep Squad stars Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as the Dream Queen, who guides adventurers through three different enchanting virtual experiences, adapted from stories written by real kids. Check out the trailer and buy tickets above.

Christopher Carter Sanderson's film telling of Shakespeare's Macbeth up close and personal in the 9/16 aspect ratio with a stellar cast led by TV's Leajato Robinson (Bull, Orange Is the New Black, Boardwalk Empire), based on the long-running critical success. Check out the trailer and buy tickets above.

The cast of The Picture of Dorian Gray

(images provided by the production)

A starry cast headed by Fionn Whitehead will perform a contemporary adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray, streaming March 16-31. Whitehead will take on the title role, alongside Alfred Enoch as Harry Wotton, Joanna Lumley as Lady Narborough, Emma McDonald as Sibyl Vane, Russell Tovey as Basil Hallward, and Stephen Fry as the Interviewer. The play is written by Henry Filloux-Bennett and directed by Tamara Harvey. For tickets and more information, click here.

Kristine Nielsen, Sigourney Weaver, and David Hyde Pierce in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

(© T Charles Erickson)

Lincoln Center Theater will begin streaming its archival recordings of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, The Wolves, and more. Each production will stream for free on Broadway On Demand, with Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, beginning on March 18 and starring Genevieve Angelson, Shalita Grant, Billy Magnussen, Kristine Nielsen, David Hyde Pierce and Sigourney Weaver. Dates for Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves, directed by Lila Neugebauer, Marco Ramirez's The Royale, directed by Rachel Chavkin, and Jackie Sibblies Drury's Marys Seacole, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, are still to be announced. For more information, click here.

The Al Hirschfeld Foundation presents its latest online exhibition, It Goes So Fast: Our Town by Hirschfeld. The exhibition features Hirschfeld's reflections of the legendary Thornton Wilder drama featuring artists including Frances Conroy, Henry Fonda, Spalding Gray, Helen Hayes, Penelope Ann Miller, Paul Newman, Eva Marie Saint, Frank Sinatra, Eric Stoltz, and more. To view the exhibition now through May 15, click here.

NNR - New Normal Rep has announced its inaugural four-play season, featuring works by playwrights Julia Blauvelt, Jack Canfora, Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated playwright Nilo Cruz, and Obie winner and Pulitzer nominee Nikkole Salter. Jericho, the first play, which streams March 4-April 4, will be directed by four-time Academy Award nominee Marsha Mason and feature Golden Globe and an Obie Award winner and Emmy nominee Jill Eikenberry. For tickets and more information, click here.

A scene from Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!

(© Lowell Thomas)

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has released a streaming world premiere production of Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!, written by Vivian J.O. Barnes and loosely inspired by the struggles of Meghan Markle and the British royal family. Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! uses the monarchy to investigate how society's institutions of power affect Black women. The two-hander is directed by Weyni Mengesha and stars Chicago-based actors Sydney Charles and Celeste M. Cooper, who filmed the play in their separate homes. Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! is available via the Steppenwolf Now Virtual Stage, which can be found here.

The Atlantic Council's Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center has launched Stories of Human Resilience — a groundbreaking video project with Emmy- and Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright, actor, author, journalist, and educator Anna Deavere Smith. Stories of Human Resilience premieres with a story about the escalating challenges facing frontline healthcare workers in New York City in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic (above, you can watch the first episode, "Facing the Frontline: Healthcare Workers in the Early Days of the Pandemic"). In April, Smith will present a story about the extraordinary life of Tony Award-winning actor LaChanze. And in May, Smith will focus on the migration crisis through stories of migrants in Latin America. For future episodes of Stories of Human Resilience, you can subscribe to Atlantic Council's YouTube channel here.