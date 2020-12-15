Liz Callaway Releases New Holiday Benefit Concert
The show was filmed at the Bedford Playhouse.
Singer Liz Callaway has recorded an original Christmas concert onstage at New York's Bedford Playhouse, and it's now available to stream through December 19.
Home for the Holidays features a mix of seasonal favorites and Broadway showtunes, as well as music from her album Comfort and Joy — An Acoustic Christmas. Callaway made her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along and earned a Tony nomination for Baby. Her additional credits include Cats and Miss Saigon, as well as the 1997 animated film Anastasia.
The concert is a benefit for regional theaters across the country. Click here for more information and tickets.
