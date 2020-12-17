Lazarus, Starring Michael C. Hall and Sophia Anne Caruso, Will Stream to Mark David Bowie's Birthday

The filmed West End production of David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus, starring Michael C. Hall, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Michael Esper, will have its exclusive streaming premiere January 8-10, marking both Bowie's birthday and the fifth anniversary of his passing.

Written by Bowie and Walsh, Lazarus was inspired by Walter Tevis's novel The Man Who Fell to Earth, and starred Hall as Thomas Jerome Newton, the character Bowie portrayed in the 1976 film adaptation of that book. Directed by Ivo Van Hove and produced by Robert Fox, Lazarus opened December 7, 2015, at New York Theatre Workshop before moving to London for a run November 8, 2016-January 22, 2017.

Shot live during its run at the specially built Kings Cross Theatre, the filmed version of the musical also features Caruso as Girl, Esper as Valentine, Amy Lennox as Elly, and Jamie Muscato as Ben, alongside Gabrielle Brooks, Sydnie Christmas, Richard Hansell, Maimuna Memon, Tom Parsons, and Julie Yammanee.

