Lauren Ridloff Will Be Marvel's First Deaf Superhero in The Eternals

Children of a Lesser God Tony nominee Lauren Ridloff will become the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first deaf superhero in the upcoming film The Eternals.

Ridloff's casting was first announced on July 20 during Marvel Studios's Hall H panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego. She will play the character Makkari, alongside Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Chloé Zhao directs the film, which will debut on November 6, 2020.

Marvel also announced several other theater vets who will take part in upcoming releases. Anthony Mackie (A Behanding in Spokane) and Sebastian Stan (Picnic) will star in the Disney streaming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (fall 2020); Teyonah Parris (Slave Play) will play Monica Rambeau in the series WandaVision (spring 2021); Tom Hiddleston (Betrayal) will return to the role of Loki in the similarly titled streaming series (spring 2021); Tony winner Jeffrey Wright will narrate the animated series What If...? (summer 2021); and David Harbour will join Scarlett Johansson in the film Black Widow (May 1, 2020).