Magic Show Amaze to Open at New World Stages This Summer

Magician Jamie Allan stars in and co-created the show.

The magic show Amaze will make its New York debut at New World Stages, running July 20-November 2, with an opening night set for August 13.

Combining state-of-the-art technology with conjuring techniques, Amaze is a story-driven magic show starring and co-created by high-tech magician Jamie Allan (iMagician), known as the UK’s original technology magician.

The creative team also includes featured artist Natalia Love, co-creator Tommy Bond, director Jonathan Goodwin, illusion director Richard Young, set designer Damien Stanton, creative consultant and alternate lead Harry De Cruz, senior creative designer Clare Nordbruch, and sound designer Ryan Borshuk. Magicians Penn & Teller provided advice and a secret of the show.