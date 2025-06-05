Bring It On: The Musical Announces Cast at the Muny

Sixteen current squad members and alumni from the nationally renowned University of Kentucky cheerleading program will join.

The Muny has announced the complete cast for its premiere production of Bring It On: The Musical, which opens the theater’s 107th season and runs June 16-22 in Forest Park.

The cast features Jonalyn Saxer (Back to the Future) as Campbell, Kennedy Holmes (The Voice) as Danielle, Bryce Williams as Randall, Taylor Sage Evans (Six national tour) as Eva, Katy Geraghty (Into the Woods) as Bridget, Ayla Ciccone-Burton (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club) as Nautica, Aj Paramo as La Cienega, Katie Riedel as Skylar, Regine Sophia as Kylar, Sean Harrison Jones (The Outsiders) as Steven, Kevin Trinio Perdido (Almost Famous) as Twig, Brandon O’Neal Bomer as Cameron, and Ava Noble as the standby for Campbell and Eva.

Rounding out the cast are Brady Adkins, Fernando Beltran, Elena de la Mora, Payton Ryleigh Derr, Halima Dodo, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Dylan Gessner, Jacob Guzman, Hunter Henderson, Rylee Hornsby, Jacob Horton-Agee , Kaitlyn Kaylor, Justin Martin, Bailey “Bailrok” Muñoz, Max Newman, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Esosa Oviasu, Matt Rivera, Bex Robinson, Isaiah Rodriguez, Khalil Rogers, Ava Rose, Gordon Semeatu, Sarah Smith, John John Tarrayo, and Jake Van Cleve.

Sixteen current squad members and alumni from the nationally renowned University of Kentucky cheerleading program will be part of the ensemble. The company will be joined by the Muny Teens Youth Ensemble.

The musical by Tom Kitt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeff Whitty, and Amanda Green is inspired by the film franchise about competitive cheerleading. Campbell is a cheer team captain, but when she is sent to a new school with no cheer squad her senior year, she teams with her new school’s dance crew to form a powerhouse squad for the national championships.

The creative team for Bring It On: The Musical is led by director Denis Jones, with choreographer Jennifer Weber, cheer consultant/choreographer Ryan Martin O’Connor, and music director/conductor Anne Shuttlesworth.

The design team includes scenic designer Ann Beyersdorfer, costume designer Tristan Raines, lighting designer Jason Lyons, co-sound designers John Shivers and David Patridge, video designer Caite Hevner, and wig designer Ashley Rae Callahan.