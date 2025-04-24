Patti Murin to Reprise Role of Anna in Frozen

The cast has been announced for the Muny’s production of Disney’s Frozen, running July 6-14. Patti Murin plays Anna, reprising the role she originated on Broadway.

Joining Murin are Hannah Corneau (Wicked) as Elsa, Jelani Remy (Back to the Future) as Kristoff, Bobby Conte (Company) as Hans, Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods) as Olaf, Andrew A. Cano (Sesame Street) as Sven, Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon) as Weselton, Maliah Strawbridge as Young Elsa, and Isla Turner as Young Anna. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Based on Disney’s Oscar-winning 2013 film, Frozen features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. In the kingdom of Arendelle, sisters Anna and Elsa grow increasingly distant. When Elsa becomes queen and her hidden powers spiral out of control, she flees, plunging the kingdom into an eternal winter, as Anna embarks on an adventure to bring Elsa home.

John Tartaglia (Avenue Q) directs the production. Patrick O’Neill is the choreographer, Darryl Archibald is the music director/conductor, and Bryan Thomas Hunt is the associate choreographer.

The design team includes scenic designer Tijana Bjelajac, costume designer Robin L. McGee, lighting designer Jason Lyons, sound designers John Shivers and David Patridge, video designer Kylee Loera, and wig designer Ashley Rae Callahan.