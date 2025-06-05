Bonnie Milligan and Taran Killam to Lead Industry Reading of Bad News Bears Musical

Producer Marissa McMahon of Kamala Theatricals has announced that a developmental reading of The Bad News Bears, A Musical will take place June 5-6 at Open Jar Studios in New York.

Based on the 1976 Paramount Pictures film with a screenplay by Bill Lancaster, the new musical adaptation features music by Brian Feinstein (Mimi Le Duck), book and lyrics by Eric Garcia (Netflix’s Kaleidoscope), direction by Sherri Eden Barber (resident director of Hamilton And Peggy tour), and music direction by Makulumy Alexander-Hills.

The Bad News Bears follows a washed-up baseball player who takes a job coaching a ragtag team of Little League misfits, including his ex-stepdaughter, and winds up finding victory not on the field, but in accepting and embracing their imperfections.

The reading stars Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo) as Karen Turner, Taran Killam (Saturday Night Live) as Morris Buttermaker, Ava Briglia (Matilda) as Amanda Wurlitzer, Ryann Redmond (Frozen) as Mika Engleberg, Kevin Pariseau (The Heart of Rock and Roll) as Jerry Cleveland, Bryan Fenkart (Memphis) as Jim McKeever, Fernell Hogan (The Prom) as Ahmad Rahim, Pablo Laucerica as Miguel Aguilar, Julian Lerner as Tanner Boyle, Yando Lopez as Rodrigo Aguilar, Daniel Marconi as Rudy Lancaster, Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Alfred Ogilvie, Cole Tyler Thompson (Into the Woods) as Timmy Lupus, Oscar Williams (Fun Home) as Kelly Leak, and ensemble members Alex Branton, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Dwayne Clark, and Rheaume Crenshaw.