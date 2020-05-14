Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis to Take Part in Lincoln Center's Interfaith Coronavirus Memorials

Norm Lewis and Kelli O'Hara will take part in Lincoln Center's upcoming Memorial for Us All broadcasts.

An interfaith memorial service, Memorial for Us All offers unity, comfort, and healing through music and art. Anyone who has lost a loved one during this pandemic is invited to submit the name of a friend or family member to be honored.

Lewis will take part in the May 17 at 6pm ET service, with O'Hara taking part on May 24 at 6pm ET. Organizational partners include the Interfaith Center of New York, New York Disaster Interfaith Services, Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the Center for Faith and Community Partnerships, NYC Office of the Mayor, the New York Board of Rabbis, Union Theological Seminary in the City of New York, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and Jazz at Lincoln Center.