Kate Wetherhead Joins Devil Wears Prada Musical Writing Team

Kate Wetherhead has joined the writing team of the upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. She will co-write the book with playwright Paul Rudnick, and joins songwriters Elton John (music) and Shaina Taub (lyrics).

Based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger, as well as the film that starred Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada tells the story of Andy, a young writer who lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine under a terrifying boss named Miranda Priestly.

The musical will be directed by Anna D. Shapiro and choreographed by James Alsop, with music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. A pre-Broadway production is planned for July 19-August 21, 2022, at Broadway in Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre.

No casting for the production was mentioned in this latest announcement, though Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones were set to star when The Devil Wears Prada was still scheduled to open this summer.