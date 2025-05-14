Plays by David Lindsay-Abaire and Martyna Majok Announced for MTC's 2025-26 Season

The season will include the world premiere of Lindsay-Abaire’s The Balusters and a newly imagined version of Majok’s Queens.

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC) announced two additional shows that will be a part of its 2025-26 season. MTC will present the world premiere of The Balusters by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo) in spring 2026 on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, and a newly imagined version of Queens by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living) this fall off-Broadway at NY City Center Stage I.

In The Balusters, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun), a neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale ensues when a newcomer to the Vernon Point Neighborhood Association suggests installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

Directed by Trip Cullman (Choir Boy), Queens takes place in an illegal basement apartment in Queens, where multiple generations of immigrant women fight to launch a new life. When a young Ukrainian woman comes searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago, she forces a reckoning with the impossible choices the women made to survive.

As previously announced, MTC’s 2025-26 season will also include the Broadway premiere of Punch by Olivier Award winner James Graham (Ink), directed by Adam Penford, and the off-Broadway world premiere of The Monsters, written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu (Good Grief), in a co-production with Two River Theater.