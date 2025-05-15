Listen to Rachel Potter and Ali Stroker Sing "Some Things Are Meant To Be"

The song is from Potter’s new album Stages, coming out on May 16.

Theater actor and Nashville recording artist Rachel Potter (Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods, The X Factor, The Addams Family, Evita) will release her album Stages on the new label Joy Machine Records. The album will be available on streaming and digital formats and on CD on Friday, May 16. Stages, produced by David Wise, is a collection of reimagined Broadway classics with full symphonic arrangements.

Stages features guest vocalists including Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Omar Cardona (The Voice), Matt DeAngelis (Hair), and more. Get a first listen of the album with Stroker and Potter singing “Some Things Are Meant to Be” from Little Women below.

Other songs on the 14-track album include a Les Misérables medley of “On My Own / I Dreamed a Dream” featuring Natalie Weiss, an acoustic Matilda medley with the a cappella group Voctave, and a Waitress medley.