Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones to Star in The Devil Wears Prada Musical

Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones will star in the Chicago world premiere of the new musical The Devil Wears Prada, which has been delayed by a full year. Originally scheduled to run in the summer of 2020 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, the production will now run July 13, 2021-August 15, 2021 at the CIBC Theatre.

The Devil Wears Prada will have a score by Elton John and Shaina Taub, a book by Paul Rudnick, direction by Anna D. Shapiro, choreography by James Alsop, and musical direction by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

The show is described as follows: "Andy, an ambitious young writer in New York City, lands a job at a prestigious magazine. Trying to survive under her stylish yet terrifying boss, she finds herself caught between the dreams she thought she wanted, and the cost of what that reality brings. A joyous, funny, and — of course — ultraglamorous story about navigating life's runway to discover where you're meant to be, The Devil Wears Prada is a new musical that gives the hit film a fabulously fresh makeover. Sometimes the best fashion statements are sung."

Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, The Devil Wears Prada is produced by Kevin McCollum and Rocket Entertainment and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Additional casting and creative team members for the Chicago production and future Broadway plans will be announced at a later date.