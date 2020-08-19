Julie Taymor's Gloria Steinem Biopic, Starring Julianne Moore, to Be Released on Amazon

Amazon will release Julie Taymor's Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias on its Prime VIdeo platform beginning September 30. The film debuted at Sundance earlier this year and was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 25.

Based on Steinem's memoir My Life on the Road, The Glorias is written by Taymor and Sarah Ruhl. Spanning five decades, the film has multiple actors playing Steinem at various ages: Ryan Kira Armstrong as Young Gloria, Lulu Wilson as Teen Gloria, Alicia Vikander as Gloria ages 20-40, and Julian Moore as Steinem through the present.

The cast also includes Bette Midler as Bella Abzug, Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Timothy Hutton as Leo Steinem, Lorraine Toussaint as Florynce Kennedy, Enid Graham as Ruth, Kimberly Guerrero as Wilma Mankiller, Monica Sanchez as Dolores Huerta, and Margo Moorer as Barbara Jordan.

Taymor's production team includes costume designer Sandy Powell, composer Elliot Goldenthal, cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, production designer Kim Jennings, and editor Sabine Hoffman​​.