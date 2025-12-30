Artists Continue to Cancel Performances at the Kennedy Center

Since the Kennedy Center board of trustees voted to rename the federally funded arts center to include Donald Trump’s name, a move that legally requires congressional approval, artists have been canceling scheduled performances at the venue.

In addition, the televised Kennedy Center Honors had a record-low number of viewers, and the American College Theatre Festival suspended its affiliation with the Kennedy Center after 58 years.

The jazz ensemble the Cookers canceled two concerts on New Year’s Eve, the latest in a string of cancellations at the Kennedy Center. The group wrote in a statement on its official website: “Jazz was born from struggle and from a relentless insistence on freedom: freedom of thought, of expression, and of the full human voice. Some of us have been making this music for many decades, and that history still shapes us. We are not turning away from our audience, and do want to make sure that when we do return to the bandstand, the room is able to celebrate the full presence of the music and everyone in it.”

The New York dance company Doug Varone and Dancers canceled two scheduled performances in April, which were supposed to be part of the company’s 40th anniversary.

Country singer Kristy Lee will not perform as scheduled on January 14, 2026, explaining on Instagram, “I won’t lie to you, canceling shows hurts. This is how I keep the lights on. But losing my integrity would cost me more than any paycheck. When American history starts getting treated like something you can ban, erase, rename, or rebrand for somebody else’s ego, I can’t stand on that stage and sleep right at night.”

Earlier this month, jazz musician Chuck Redd canceled the annual Christmas Eve Jazz Jam. In response, Kennedy Center Executive Director Richard Grenell has threatened to sue Redd for $1 million in damages.

Even before the venue name change, artists were canceling performances at the Kennedy Center. In February, President Trump became Kennedy Center Board Chair, prompting producer Jeffrey Seller to cancel a Hamilton tour stop at the Kennedy Center (it was scheduled to run March 3, 2026-April 26, 2026) and to Issa Rae canceling a sold-out performance. A planned run of Eureka Day (winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play) was also canceled.