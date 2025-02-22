TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Kennedy Center Run of Broadway Vaccine Comedy Eureka Day Cancelled

Jonathan Spector’s play was produced this season by Manhattan Theatre Club.

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| Maryland | Virginia | Washington, DC |

February 22, 2025

Joe Carroll, Eboni Flowers, Tony Carlin, Chelsea Yakura Kurtz, and Jennifer Laura Thompson Eureka Day Photo by Jeremy Daniel
Joe Carroll, Eboni Flowers, Tony Carlin, Chelsea Yakura Kurtz, and Jennifer Laura Thompson in Eureka Day
(© Jeremy Daniel)

The Kennedy Center engagement of Broadway’s Eureka Day has been cancelled due to “financial circumstances,” according to the New York Times.

Originally scheduled to run March 7-22, the Washington, DC, mounting was to be presented by Manhattan Theatre Club, which produced the Jonathan Spector comedy on Broadway this winter.

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, the Kennedy Center run was to have featured Tony Carlin, Joe Carroll, Eboni Flowers, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, and Teresa Avia Lim.

The dark comedy is set at a progressive California elementary school, where a mumps outbreak forces the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy.

Manhattan Theatre Club’s nixing of the remount is the latest cancellation at the Kennedy Center since President Donald J. Trump assumed leadership of the venue, appointing 14 new board members who then elected him chairman.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas

Watch a Preview of Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in The Last Five Years

The producers of the upcoming Broadway production released a music video for “Goodbye Until Tomorrow/I Could Never Rescue You.”