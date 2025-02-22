Kennedy Center Run of Broadway Vaccine Comedy Eureka Day Cancelled

Jonathan Spector’s play was produced this season by Manhattan Theatre Club.

The Kennedy Center engagement of Broadway’s Eureka Day has been cancelled due to “financial circumstances,” according to the New York Times.

Originally scheduled to run March 7-22, the Washington, DC, mounting was to be presented by Manhattan Theatre Club, which produced the Jonathan Spector comedy on Broadway this winter.

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, the Kennedy Center run was to have featured Tony Carlin, Joe Carroll, Eboni Flowers, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, and Teresa Avia Lim.

The dark comedy is set at a progressive California elementary school, where a mumps outbreak forces the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy.

Manhattan Theatre Club’s nixing of the remount is the latest cancellation at the Kennedy Center since President Donald J. Trump assumed leadership of the venue, appointing 14 new board members who then elected him chairman.