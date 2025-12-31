Cynthia Erivo Named Member of the Order of the British Empire

Tony winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple, Wicked, Wicked: For Good) can add Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) to her list of honors. She was awarded the MBE for services to Music and Drama in King Charles III’s New Years Honours List for 2026.

Others in the entertainment industry also received honors. Idris Elba (The Wire, Zootopia 2) was awarded a Knighthood for services to young people for his work against knife crime and as a founder of the Elba Hope Foundation. Composer Max Richter (Hamnet, The Leftovers) was awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to music. Actor Warwick Davis (the Harry Potter films, Willow) was honored with an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to drama and charity.