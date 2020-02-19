Jeremy Jordan and More Join 2020 Broadway Cruise to Bermuda

Jeremy Jordan (Little Shop of Horrors), Hamilton scenic designer David Korins, and casting director Tara Rubin have been added to the lineup for the inaugural Broadway Cruise, heading from New York to Bermuda, October 10-14.

This fully immersive Broadway sail on the Norwegian Pearl "combines the glitz, glamour, and fanfare of the timeless Broadway tradition." Attendees will "gain tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today," as well as attended meet-and-greets with talent and partake in Broadway karaoke.

Headline performers on the cruise will also include Tony winners Laura Benanti, Norbert Leo Butz, Alan Cumming, and Lena Hall, as well as Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis, and Taylor Louderman. Additional guests are makeup designer Joe Delude II, costumer Paul Tazewell, and choreographer Kelly Devine, who will provide talks, classes, and demonstrations. Chris Jahnke will serve as musical director and Billy Rosenfield will host interactive games.