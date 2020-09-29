Isabella Rossellini to Present Live, Virtual Stage Show — Sex and Consequences

Isabella Rossellini has announced four live virtual performances of her new stage show, Sex and Consequences. The production will be streamed live from her farm in Bellport, Long Island, on Friday, October 16 (7pm ET); Sunday, October 18 (6pm PT); Saturday, October 24 (7pm BT — in the UK); and Sunday, October 25 (7pm AEDT — in Australia).

Sex and Consequences is a 40-minute comical and scientifically accurate show on biodiversity and the multiple ways animals reproduce. It will feature some of the many animals that call Rossellini's farm home, as well as videos from her Green Porno, Seduce Me, and Mammas series. The show is created by Rossellini with the support of Paul Magid.

In addition to being a model and actor (seen in films ranging from Blue Velvet to Death Becomes Her), Rossellini has a master's degree in animal behavior and conservation. Magid is a cofounder of the Flying Karamazov Brothers, and worked with Rossellini first on the soon-to-be-released film Silent Retreat.

