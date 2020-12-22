Into the Woods Movie Now Available on Disney Plus

The 2014 film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods has arrived on Disney Plus.

Rob Marshall's film stars Meryl Streep as the Witch, James Corden as the Baker, Emily Blunt as the Baker's Wife, Anna Kendrick as Cinderella, Chris Pine as Cinderella's Prince, Johnny Depp as the Wolf, Daniel Huttlestone as Jack, Lilla Crawford as Little Red Riding Hood, Tracey Ullman as Jack's Mother, Christine Baranski as the Stepmother, MacKenzie Mauzy as Rapunzel, and Billy Magnussen as Rapunzel's Prince.

Into the Woods, with a screenplay by Lapine and songs by Sondheim, follows the intertwined tales of several Brothers Grimm fairy-tale characters as they journey through the forest. The film grossed $213.1 million worldwide.

