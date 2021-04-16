TheaterMania Logo
In the Heights: Read the First Social Media Reactions to the New Movie-Musical

The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

The In the Heights movie release is imminent, and as co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announces a New York City-wide premiere as part of the Tribeca Film Festival, the first social media reactions from recent preview screenings are in.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, In the Heights is based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical and features a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The cast includes Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Miranda as Piragua Guy.

The movie will be released simultaneously on HBO Max and in cinemas on June 11, with a premiere at the United Palace Theatre and outdoor cinemas in the five boroughs, on June 9.

You could read our editor David Gordon's thoughts here in a Twitter thread:

Here's what others thought!

