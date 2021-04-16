In the Heights: Read the First Social Media Reactions to the New Movie-Musical

The In the Heights movie release is imminent, and as co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announces a New York City-wide premiere as part of the Tribeca Film Festival, the first social media reactions from recent preview screenings are in.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, In the Heights is based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical and features a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The cast includes Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Miranda as Piragua Guy.

The movie will be released simultaneously on HBO Max and in cinemas on June 11, with a premiere at the United Palace Theatre and outdoor cinemas in the five boroughs, on June 9.

You could read our editor David Gordon's thoughts here in a Twitter thread:

The #InTheHeightsMovie social embargo just lifted & here are thoughts. @jonmchu made a movie-musical that actually embraced the fact that it's a movie-musical. And leaned into it, too, which is so refreshing. (1/) — David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) April 15, 2021

Here's what others thought!

Thoughts on #InTheHeightsMovie – social embargo just lifted. @jonmchu is the best thing to happen to musical films in a long time. He builds on his work in CRA and blends visual extravagance with grounded tales of a joyful community. — Alex Wood (@AlexLukeWood) April 15, 2021

We got to see an early screening of #InTheHeightsMovie and as someone who LOVES the musical I was absolutely enchanted! Anthony Ramos is a sexy lil nugget as Usnavi and Olga Merediz and Daphne Rubin-Vega were outstanding! So joyful and passionate. I hope people love it. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 16, 2021

I've seen #InTheHeights & it's terrific in every way imaginable. I truly think it is among the greatest New York movies ever made. Bursting w/ life & love & spectacular music, it's a celebration of community & honoring where you're from while figuring out where you're going next. pic.twitter.com/755P2KT0Eq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 15, 2021

.@jonmchu's #InTheHeightsMovie is bursting with life, love & music, augmenting the power of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical, transforming it into a joyful cinematic experience. Deeply compelling & beautifully realized, it's the film you'll wanna mark your return to theaters to see. pic.twitter.com/WBcTWDZmW5 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 15, 2021

JOY. PURE, UNAFRAID, UNJADED JOY. That's what @Lin_Manuel @quiarahudes @jonmchu and an unreal cast bring this June 11 with @intheheights. See this on the BIGGEST and LOUDEST screen possible. Can't overstate how joyous this will make you dance in the streets, sing every chord... pic.twitter.com/kDB5UabOq5 — Bing Pan London Chen (@BingChen) April 15, 2021

i can't express how much in the heights means to me as a latinx person. i've sang along to these songs for years. i can't wait for the rest of the world to get to experience the masterpiece that is #InTheHeightsMovie — nat (@nataliatotempo) April 16, 2021

Got an early look at #InTheHeightsMovie. Never saw the musical, knew almost nothing about it, but I was totally floored by the love and life bursting from this movie. @jonmchu directed the hell out of it. I hope people get to (safely) see it on a big screen. If not, TURN IT UP. — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) April 15, 2021

Olga Merediz who plays Abuela Claudia in #InTheHeightsMovie has been breathing life into this character since the stage version for which she got a Tony nomination. Her character represents an older generation of immigrants who paved the way for many of us with paciencia y fe. pic.twitter.com/S2uikxUYfn — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) April 15, 2021