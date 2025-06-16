Christian Borle to Direct Paul Williams Concert for 92NY's Lyrics & Lyricists

92NY’s upcoming season will also feature concerts from Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more.

The 92nd Street Y, New York announced the new Lyrics & Lyricists season and a slate of American Songbook concerts, part of the 2025-26 Tisch Music season.

This season of Lyrics & Lyricists, which celebrates popular music through stories and music with creators and artists, includes The Lovers, The Dreamers & Me: The Songs of Paul Williams from December 6-8. Oscar- and Grammy-winning songwriter Paul Williams, whose songs include “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “You and Me Against the World,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” and “An Old Fashioned Love Song,” shares stories in the show directed by two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!), who also co-wrote the show with Williams and Skye Mattox.

The 92NY season also includes American Songbook concerts from Tony winners Laura Benanti (January 29), Brian Stokes Mitchell (March 19), and Adrienne Warren (June 1).

Click here for a complete listing of announced concerts for the upcoming season.