New Brigadoon Joins Pasadena Playhouse Season

Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced mainstage productions for the 2025-26 season, plus upcoming youth and family programming.

The season includes the world premiere of an updated script of Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical Brigadoon by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), running in spring 2026. This production is part of Playhouse’s American Musical Project.

The mainstage season kicks off with a new production of Jonathan Spector’s 2025 Tony Award-winning satire Eureka Day (September 10-October 5). The season also includes a new production of Peter Shaffer’s Tony Award and Oscar-winning Amadeus (November 19-December 14), the new live-looped, hip-hop musical Mexodus (summer 2026) written by and featuring Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, and one more show to be announced at a later date.

The season’s youth and family programming includes Song of the North (spring 2026), a multimedia production, created, designed, and directed by Hamid Rahmanian, that uses projected animation with over 400 puppets to reimagine the Persian epic Shahnameh for children ages 6–12 and their families. The Lizard & El Sol (spring 2026), originally developed and produced by the Alliance Theatre for children ages 0–5 and their friends and family, will be performed primarily in Spanish, but designed to be enjoyed and understood by both Spanish and non-Spanish speakers.

Click here for more information about the season.