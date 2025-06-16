TheaterMania Logo white orange
Matthew Broderick, David Cross, Bianca del Rio, and More to Star in Tartuffe Off-Broadway

Amber Gray, Francis Jue, and Lisa Kron also star.

David Gordon

| Off-Broadway |

June 16, 2025

Matthew Broderick
(© David Gordon)

Matthew Broderick, David Cross, Bianca del Rio, and more will star in a new production of Molière’s Tartuffe, adapted by Lucas Hnath and directed by Sarah Benson.

The cast of Tartuffe will include Broderick (Plaza Suite) as Tartuffe, Cross (Arrested Development) as Orgon, Emily Davis (Is This A Room) as Mariane, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner del Rio as Mme Pernelle, Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Elmire, Ryan Haddad (Dark Disabled Stories) as Damis, Francis Jue (Yellow Face) as Cleante, Lisa Kron (Fun Home) as Dorine, and Ike Ufomadu (Ziwe) as Valére.

Tartuffe will feature scenic design by dots (Oh, Mary!), costume design by Enver Chakartash (I Love You So Much I Could Die), lighting design by Stacey Derosier (Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole), and sound design by Peter Mills Weiss (The Headlands).

The New York Theatre Workshop production will open in the fall of 2025, with exact dates to be announced.

