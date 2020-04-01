Frasier's Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, and More to Reunite on Stars in the House

The Actors Fund and Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's Stars in the House online series will launch the Plays in the House series as part of its weekly lineup.

Plays in the House will launch today at 2pm with a live reading of Wendy Wasserstein's Pulitzer Prize-winning The Heidi Chronicles, starring original Broadway cast members Joan Allen, Peter Friedman, Boyd Gaines, Ellen Parker, Joanne Camp, Anne Lange, Drew McVety, and Cynthia Nixon.

The play reading series will continue every Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm. This April 4 performance will be Charles Busch's The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, featuring the playwright in the role of Marjorie. Additional titles are still to be announced.

Additionally, the Stars in the House series will reunite the original cast of TV's Frasier tonight at 8pm, with stars Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Dan Butler taking part.

The show can be viewed online here.