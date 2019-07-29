F. Murray Abraham, Gideon Glick, and More to Star in Broadway Sings for Syria

The Multifaith Alliance for Syria Refugees (MFA) has announced a benefit concert, Broadway Sings for Syria, at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space on Monday, August 12, at 7pm.

F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus) will lead the all-star cast, which will also include Tony Award nominees Gideon Glick (To Kill a Mockingbird), Geneva Carr (Hand to God), and Micah Stock (It's Only a Play), in addition to Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Candice Marie Woods (Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations), Rachel Prather (The Band's Visit), John Rapson (Les Misérables), John Sanders (Groundhog Day), Luke Smith (Significant Other), Jakiem Hart (We Live in Cairo), Annie Sherman (The King and I national tour), and more.

The event is intended to raise awareness for the Syrian humanitarian crisis. Performers from the worlds of Broadway, television, and film will come together to lend their voices in response to the humanitarian crisis in Idlib through storytelling and song. Proceeds from this intimate, one-night-only performance will support MFA's continued shipments of life-saving medicines, medical equipment, food, and supplies.