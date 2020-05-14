EXCLUSIVE: Watch a Clip From New Broadway-Themed Movie Still Waiting in the Wings

The new film Still Waiting in the Wings, a tribute to Broadway musicals, will be released on all digital platforms on May 15.

The movie is directed by Q. Allan Brocka and written by Jeffrey A. Johns and Arie Gonzalez. The cast includes Johns, Joe Abraham, Rena Strober, Adam Huss, Blake Peyrot, Harrison White, and Rebekah Kochan, with special appearances by Nick Adams, Ed Asner, Carole Cook, Lee Meriwether, Patricia Richardson, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Sally Struthers, Bruce Vilanch, and Cindy Williams.

Still Waiting in the Wings is a light-hearted musical tale following the triumphs and trials of actors dreaming of the Great White Way, mixing sweet aspirations with bitter drama. The characters sing and dance while living the reality of slinging hash under the florescent lights at Times Square's famed "Café Broadway."

Watch a clip of Kochan singing the entendre-filled "The Dinghy Song," below:

The movie features original songs by Danny Abosch, Andrew Byrne, Ken Clifton, Arie Gonzalez, Paul Louis, Matthew Lee Robinson, Nick Santa Maria, Ruth Wallis, and Michael Whitney, with choreography by Cassie Nordgren, Arianna Hyatt, and Lee Martino.